Gold price in the international market touched a two-month low of around $1,992 per ounce level due to higher-than-expected US CPI data. However, some value buying enabled the metal to regain some gro …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 62,300, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 75,700 - February 16, 2024
- Gold price dips for second straight week on higher US Fed rate buzz. Opportunity to buy? - February 16, 2024
- Here’s how the price of gold has changed in the last year (and why you should buy in now) - February 16, 2024