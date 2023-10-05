The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 during Thursday’s early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 57,370, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 300 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 57,370, silver falls Rs 300 to Rs 70,700 - October 5, 2023
- Gold Prices Rise After Hitting Lowest Level Since March - October 4, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on October 5: Check latest rates for your city - October 4, 2023