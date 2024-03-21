The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices are surging higher – But here’s the kicker for ASX gold stocks - March 20, 2024
- Gold prices surge to record highs above $2200 on Fed rate cut hopes - March 20, 2024
- Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 66,320, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 76,900 - March 20, 2024