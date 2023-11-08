The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 110 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 700, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,500.
