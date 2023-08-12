The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 160 during Saturday’s early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,510, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 59,519; silver unchanged at Rs 73,000 - August 11, 2023
- Wgc Official Discusses Gold’s Price Drivers - August 11, 2023
- Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains a Hold Rating on Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) - August 11, 2023