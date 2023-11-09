The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 160 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,200, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 1,000, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,500.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 61,200, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,500 - November 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds ground above $1,950 amid downbeat China CPI - November 8, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains on lower yields, traders await Powell’s remarks - November 8, 2023