The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 170 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,470, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 200, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends losses near $1,970 as capital shifts to riskier assets - November 6, 2023
- Gold price dips Rs 170 to Rs 61,470, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 74,200 - November 6, 2023
- Q3 2023 Conference Call - November 6, 2023