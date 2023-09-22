The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 180 during Friday’s early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,050, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,500.
