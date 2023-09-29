The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 650 during Friday’s early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 58,800, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell sharply …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold set for worst month in seven on elevated US rates outlook - September 28, 2023
- Gold price dips Rs 650 to Rs 58,800, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 73,700 - September 28, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD snaps a losing streak around $1,870 , focus on US Core PCE - September 28, 2023