According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Associations, the price of gold has gone down by Rs 800 per tola on Thursday. Fine gold is being traded at Rs 110,400 per tola today. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- XAU/USD Forecast: Real Yields Continue to Suppress Gold Prices - August 17, 2023
- Gold price down by Rs 800 per tola - August 17, 2023
- Wedding seasons arrive and gold prices in Telugu states slashed by Rs 380 on Thursday - August 17, 2023