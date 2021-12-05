Gold price down by Rs600 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs600 and was sold at Rs123,400 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs124,000 the previous day. The price of ten-gram 24 karat …
