(Kitco News) – The gold market selloff is nearly done, and prices will be heading to new all-time highs next, said TD Securities, which activated a new long gold trade at $1,994 with a target of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays bearish as US debt ceiling talks, Fed Chair Powell’s speech loom - May 18, 2023
- Gold prices at lowest since March as dollar rises and U.S. debt-ceiling deal looks ‘doable’ - May 18, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye downside continuation to key support - May 18, 2023