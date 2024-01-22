According to CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool, traders are now pricing in a less than 50% chance of a Fed rate cut move at the March policy meeting, down from over 70% last week. Chicago Fed President …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices edge up as dollar softens - January 22, 2024
- Gold price drifts lower as traders continue to trim bets for an early rate cut by the Fed - January 22, 2024
- Gold steadies ahead of key U.S. data - January 21, 2024