Gold prices declined by 1.57 percent during the week to settle at Rs 46,785 per 10 gram, pressured by sharp rupee appreciation. The precious metal was weighed down by a rebound in the US dollar index …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold price drops 1.57% to Rs 46,785/10 gm this week, expert suggests buy-on-dips strategy
Gold prices declined by 1.57 percent during the week to settle at Rs 46,785 per 10 gram, pressured by sharp rupee appreciation. The precious metal was weighed down by a rebound in the US dollar index …