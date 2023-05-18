The price of gold has witnessed a decline in the Nepali market today. Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association shared that since Wednesday, the price of gold has decreased by Rs 300 per tola.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price drops again - May 18, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes more weakness below $1,970 amid optimism for US debt-ceiling raise - May 18, 2023
- Gold listless as U.S. debt talks dominate market mood - May 18, 2023