The US Dollar has been performing well as recession fears in the US economy recede due to the stable job market and cooling inflationary pressures. Analysts at Goldman Sachs see a 15% chance that the US economy will slide into a recession. Earlier, the expectations of a recession in the US economy reached at 20%.
