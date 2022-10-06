Gold slipped as fresh data continued to paint a mixed picture of the US economy, clouding the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path. Initial unemployment claims in the US increased by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price drops as mixed US data and OPEC+ cuts cloud Fed outlook - October 6, 2022
- Gold’n Futures Announces Private Placement of Flow Through Units for Up to $2 Million - October 6, 2022
- Fortuna Silver surges on Q3 gains in silver, gold production - October 6, 2022