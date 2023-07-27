Gold prices slipped over 1% on Thursday as the metal was weighed down by a stronger dollar and an uptick in bond yields following stronger-than-expected US economic data. Spot gold was down 1.4% to $1,944.31 per ounce by 10:45 a.m. EDT, its lowest in two weeks. US gold futures dropped 1.3% to $1,945.30 per ounce in New York.

