KARACHI: Gold price in Pakistan slightly dropped by Rs100 per tola and Rs86 per 10 grams in Pakistan to close at Rs124,200 and Rs106,481 in the domestic market. The price of preci …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price drops by Rs100 per tola in Pakistan - December 10, 2021
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Weakens Under $1781.00, Strengthens Over $1794.30 - December 10, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Gold gains Rs 61; silver declines Rs 615 - December 10, 2021