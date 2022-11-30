Early on Wednesday, the price of gold fell by Rs 100 per 10 grams, while the price of silver stayed steady. Today, the price of ten kilos of 24-carat gold was Rs 52,880, while a kilogram of silver is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Experts expect precious metals to stay range-bound as investors eye Powell’s speech - November 30, 2022
- Gold price today, 30. Nov. 2022 - November 30, 2022
- Gold price drops in early trade of Wednesday - November 30, 2022