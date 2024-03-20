Gold price falls slightly to $2,150 amid uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
