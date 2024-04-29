The Gold price is trading sideways after a backslide from record highs of $2,430 in mid-April, when it became apparent interest rates would remain higher for longer in the United States. This made non …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price edges higher amid heavy USD selling in Japan - April 29, 2024
- Commodity Roundup: Gold steady after recent correction, focus on Fed - April 29, 2024
- Gold prices are at an all time high – is it time to invest? - April 29, 2024