The bank raised its three-month copper-price forecast to $8,800 a ton, citing tightness in the market. Meanwhile, gold was trading 0.1% higher at $2,020.80 a troy ounce.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Edges Up Amid Amid Solid U.S. Growth, China’s Stimulus - January 26, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Set for Weekly Decline Ahead of PCE Index Data - January 26, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits US PCE Price Index before the next leg down - January 26, 2024