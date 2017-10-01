There were some inquiries about last week’s segment on Precious Metals. Some key points were added. The greatest financial bubble in history is close to climaxing and failing. Past examples since the first bubble in 1720 have been followed by lengthy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Enjoying Long Term Bull Market - October 1, 2017
- Gold Speculators Sharply Lowered Their Bullish Net Positions For 2nd Week - October 1, 2017
- Gold Demand Surges As Price Suffers Worst Month Since November - October 1, 2017