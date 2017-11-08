Based on the direction of 10-Year Treasury yields I lay out my expectations for gold price by the year end. Barring any significant surprises in inflation, economic news, and geopolitics I expect gold to test the $1350 range again in November. Gold price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Expectations After The December Rate Hike - November 8, 2017
- What’s Affecting Gold Prices? - November 8, 2017
- Gold Prices Surge to Nearly 3-Weeks Highs amid Dollar Weakness - November 8, 2017