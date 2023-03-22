Gold price trims 3% after peaking above $2,000 at the start of the week. Market full attention is on FOMC meeting, with consensus expecting a 25 bps dovish rate hike. Federal Reserve members showed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price extends pullback ahead of crucial FOMC meeting: Will hawks turn to doves and support XAU/USD? - March 22, 2023
- Dividend-Paying Gold Stocks Are on Fire and May Be the Best Hedge If the Market Blows Up - March 22, 2023
- Gold price tumbles Rs 480, silver declines Rs 345: HDFC Securities - March 22, 2023