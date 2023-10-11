Gold price extends upside as Fed policymakers expect that higher bond yields could be substituted for further rate hikes. Fed’s Bostic sees current monetary policy as sufficiently restrictive and believes inflation will come down to 2% without triggering a recession.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price extends upside as multi-year high US yields trim hawkish Fed bets - October 11, 2023
- Gold near two-week high as US Treasury yields drop on dovish Fed tone - October 11, 2023
- Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Royal Gold (RGLD) and SilverCrest Metals (SILV) - October 11, 2023