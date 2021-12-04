The gold market is struggling to hold to modest gains following stronger-than-expected momentum in the U.S. service sector, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Makes Third Successive Weekly Decline As General Market Sentiment Whipsaws - December 4, 2021
- Gold price briefly moves higher following disappointing 210K job gains in November - December 4, 2021
- Gold price faces headwinds as ISM Service PMI hits new record high - December 4, 2021