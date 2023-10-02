Gold price weakens after a bearish crossover by the 20-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The precious metal sticks to the fresh six-month low near $1,840.00 and is expected to extend its downside journey towards the crucial support at $1,800.00. Momentum oscillators shift into a bearish trajectory, warranting more downside.

