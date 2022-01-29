Global inflation will persist even when the Russia-Ukraine conflict ends sooner than expected, believe commodity market experts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Fall By 3,500 On January 29, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here - January 28, 2022
- China’s gold demand surged in 2021: World Gold Council - January 28, 2022
- Gold price fails to hold after breakout. Good opportunity to buy, say experts - January 28, 2022