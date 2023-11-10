The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 440 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 60,760, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 300, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,200.
