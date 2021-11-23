Spot gold declined 1.1% to $1,783.84/oz by 12:20 p.m. ET, the lowest in nearly three weeks. US gold futures were down 1.2%, trading at $1,784.00/oz in New York. Meanwhile, the dollar index hit a fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Heading towards November low at $1,758.81 - November 23, 2021
- Gold price falls below $1,800 as Powell’s renomination fuels more rate hike bets - November 23, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Sliced Through Major Moving Averages - November 23, 2021