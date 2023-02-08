The price of gold in Pakistan fell below Rs200,000 per tola mark as it dropped Rs2,000 per tola to Rs198,000 on Wednesday, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price falls below Rs200,000 per tola in Pakistan - February 8, 2023
- Gold prices rising towards the $1,900 level - February 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Powell Said Just Enough to Stop Price Slide Ahead of Next Week’s CPI Data - February 8, 2023