The price of fine gold today stands at Rs 113,700 per tola today, down from Rs 114,700 per tola on Wednesday, according to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Associations. Similarly, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price falls by Rs 1,000 per tola - November 9, 2023
- Grove robbers target ‘liquid gold’ as olive oil prices triple globally - November 9, 2023
- How do presidential elections affect the price of gold? - November 9, 2023