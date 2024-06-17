The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 53,520 per sovereign, reflecting the ongoing fluctuations in gold prices observed over the past few days. Alongside the sovereign price, the cost of gold per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 3 Gold Stocks to Buy as the Yellow Metal Explodes in Value - June 17, 2024
- Gold price falls by Rs 120 per sovereign - June 17, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Investors Eye Fed Comments on Rate Cuts - June 17, 2024