Commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday could drive further action in the US Dollar and bond markets. Powell may give an idea of whether investors should expect more interest rate hikes this year to ensure a return of inflation to the Fed’s 2% target.
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
