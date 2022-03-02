Gold prices dropped from their highest in over a year as risk sentiment was buoyed by reports that Russia is ready to hold a new round of talks with Ukraine. Spot gold declined 1.5% to $1,915.72/oz by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price falls over 1% as uptick in risk sentiment drives down havens - March 2, 2022
- Trillium Gold Mines Announces Closing of C$7.5 Million Brokered Private Placement - March 2, 2022
- Gold Is on a Tear. Is Silver About to Catch Up? - March 2, 2022