The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10 to Rs 55,840. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,160, Rs 60,960, and Rs 61,590, respectively.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 19 April: Gold trades flat as experts suggest Fed should hike rates further - April 19, 2023
- Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,060, silver unchanged at Rs 77,400 - April 19, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Bullion trades flat in Indian market; COMEX in red as traders await Fed action - April 19, 2023