The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,150, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 63,150, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 75,100 - February 10, 2024
- Gold price dropped 1.4% last week as US Fed rhetoric remained hawkish. Opportunity for bottom fishing? - February 9, 2024
- Gold prices stabilize on Friday - February 9, 2024