The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,970, Rs 60,870, and Rs 61,310, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price falls Rs 220 to Rs 60,820, silver price unchanged at Rs 76,200 - April 28, 2023
- Gold price retraces from record high on US Fed’s rate hike buzz. Buy or wait? - April 28, 2023
- Vista Gold Corp. Announces First Quarter Financial Results - April 28, 2023