The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,820, Rs 59,670, and Rs 60,050, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,700.
