The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 330 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,620, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 400, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold retreats to over one-month low after data dims rate-cut hopes - January 19, 2024
- Gold heads for worst weekly fall in six as rate-cut view tempers - January 19, 2024
- PRECIOUS-Gold subdued near one-week low as dollar firms on hawkish Fed remarks - January 19, 2024