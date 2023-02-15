US gold prices gave up gains accrued due to dollar weakness on Tuesday to end the session nearly unchanged as US Federal Reserve officials remained hawkish on rate hikes. Spot gol …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: $1,825 remains in sight for XAU/USD bears, awaiting US Retail Sales - February 15, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 15 Feb: Gold sinks as US CPI inflation numbers hotter than expected, fanning rate hike fears - February 15, 2023
- Gold price falls, silver increases in early trade - February 15, 2023