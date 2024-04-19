On Friday, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee exited from its dovish stance and stated that the inflation progress had “stalled,” adding that “the Fed’s current restrictive policy is appropriate.” His words echoed comments made by Atlanta Fed’s Bostic and New York Fed’s Williams, who crossed the newswires on Thursday.
