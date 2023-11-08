A slew of Fed officials acknowledged the US economic resilience and suggested that the central bank may not be done raising interest rates. Hence, the focus will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech due later during the North American session. The speech will play a key role in influencing the non-yielding Gold price.
