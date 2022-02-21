Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 50,180; silver at Rs 64,000 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold for Rs 50,180 in India today, 21 February, after observing a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday’s purchasing price of Rs 50,190. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)