Gold price drops as the US dollar rises on a risk-off market profile. Wednesday’s Fed decision to provide the next decisive move in gold price. Gold at the mercy of the Fed, ascending triangle pattern …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: $1,790 remains a tough nut to crack ahead of Fed – Confluence Detector - December 14, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal futures steady near Rs 48,300/10 grams; time to take positions? - December 14, 2021
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Slips to Dh216.25 per Gram - December 14, 2021