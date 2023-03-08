Spot gold remains above the 100 and 200-day MAs despite yesterday’s selloff. $1800 holds the key for a change in the technical outlook.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price forecast: $1800 back in focus as price consolidates …Gold price forecast: $1800 back in focus as price consolidates … - March 8, 2023
- What’s next for Gold prices as Fed makes another policy blunder? [Video] - March 8, 2023
- Commodities Live: Gold, Silver Prices Today Extend Fall On Strong US Dollar, Fed’s Powell Remarks - March 8, 2023