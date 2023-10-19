In the interim, geopolitical situation in Israel-Hamas should pose two-way risks to Gold prices. Escalation by way of broadening conflict (to involve more neighbours) and/or protracted conflict could see Gold spike, but the reverse is also true when geopolitical risks ease as safe-haven demand for Gold is expected to wane.
