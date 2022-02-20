Gold Price Forecast: $1,890 could come under pressure to give out for a deep correction

Gold, XAU/USD, was little changed on Friday, but the trend followers are still engaged with traders seeking safe-haven assets. Stocks slid in Europe and on Wall Street while safe-haven government debt …
